Taher Shah is Unstoppable! Pakistani Internet Sensation To Release a New Video Song On April 3 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Taher Shah (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Taher Shah, a Pakistani former singer, became an overnight internet sensation. Giving a tough competition to Dhinchak Pooja, the singer has a cult following of his own. His videos are often a viral hit, whatever may be the reason- rhythm or mockery! After his popular tracks like "Eye To Eye" and "Angel", the netizens always keep an eye on his next releases for rather silly reasons. Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the music producer has announced a release. Dhinchak Pooja New Song ‘Hoga Na Corona’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Crazy Yet Funny Memes and Jokes (Watch Video).

The internet celebrity posted a tweet with a release posted themed golden. In the tweet it is written, "official Countdown Begins. April 3, 2020." So yes, the start of the next month will be a treat to those who follow this singer religiously! For amid the lock down and home quarantine, any sort of noise is music to ears, right? Meanwhile check out the announcement below.

Taher Shah's Tweet

Twitterati commented sarcastically saying they are waiting for the new release desperately! It won't be surprising if the song turns out to be a dedication to the ongoing situation, COVID-19 outbreak. Internet is anyway full of such songs and music videos. Let us see what the social media darling of many has in store for them. And then, don't be surprised if you stumble upon the memes based on the same track soon! We will keep you posted, till then can you make any wild guesses about this soon-to-be released video song?