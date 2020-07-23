While the entire world is trying their best to sit at home, following social distancing rules to help curb COVID-19 pandemic while only stepping out for essentials, famous TikTokers and Youtubers thought of having a bash. And not just that most of these influencers who are being labelled "bad influence" also posted the videos on their Instagram stories, sharing glimpses of the night. Amid the ongoing pandemic, when cases are constantly increasing in Calfornia, influencers gathered together to celebrated the 22nd birthday celebration of Hype House member Larri Merritt, according to Insider.

While some of the attendees including who's who of TikTok and YouTube like James Charles, Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, amongst other, were not wearing masks, some were just wearing them for namesake. The videos show these celebs dancing and enjoying the party that took place at BOA Steakhouse and included drinking and dancing beneath Hello Kitty strobe lights at Hype House headquarters.

"Tana Mongeau and other influencers attended TikToker Larry's birthday party yesterday". Watch Video:

Tana Mongeau and other influencers attended TikToker Larray’s birthday party yesterday. Tana has been going out to different parties every night. She recently promised a series of videos addressing all the allegations of racism made against her. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/9tRKsydMuB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 22, 2020

YouTuber Tyler Oakley posted a tweet tagging the celebs who attended the party urging them to "consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic." To this tweet Merritt quickly replied saying: "i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love."

Check Tweet:

i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love — larri (@larrayxo) July 22, 2020

It is being said that 67 attendees were inside the house, while "hundreds" more waited outside hoping to be let in, Hype House cofounder Thomas Petrou said in an interview with The Hollywood Fix. Several videos and photos from the night having celebs like Thomas Petrou, the Lopez Brothers, and Merritt himself, had them wearing masks when they entered and exited the steakhouse. However, some posts on Instagram posted by Mongeau, Dragun, Charles, and Hype House member Nick Austin showed attendees not wearing masks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).