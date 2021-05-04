Happy Teacher’s Appreciation Week 2021! It’s the time, when all seven days, students acknowledge and show gratitude towards their educators for supporting and guiding them. But celebrations can really not be complete without some good old laughs. No matter how much we love our teachers for everything they do, there so many hilarious moments that are going to stay with us forever! Being a teacher is never easy, and especially dealing with students—their tantrums, mischievous acts, and more. Besides, many teachers are dealing with teaching remotely, virtual classes, which is…a LOT! So, to sum it up all, here we bring you Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 funny memes, jokes, hilarious teachers’ posts, and reactions!

Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 is significantly celebrated in the United States. But other countries too do not shy away from participating in the event, and appreciating teachers. From sending special gifts to sharing quotes and more, Teacher’s Week is celebrated joyously, but this year—the observation is online, just like pretty much most things in our lives now.

Teaching has always been hard enough, even before the pandemic hit us! Now with the inclusion of virtual classes, the struggle of teachers just doubled! Thankfully, they are soldering through it like the bosses they are. Not only Teacher Appreciation Week wishes, but funny memes and jokes too can be shared on social media to laugh at students’ silliness, and educators struggle to deal with all of it at a time. Let’s celebrate Teachers, by spreading laughter with Teacher Appreciation Week hilarious posts.

Teacher Appreciation Week Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breda Banovšek (@teacher_miss_bb)

That Moment Though!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrickkk (@patrick_k_tweets)

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trending (@iamdothememes)

Who Else?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by azam campus pune (blue tik) (@azamcampus_memes)

Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huda (@memicly_aesthetic)

Just Being Silly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the neighbor's kid loves it (@related_memes69)

True That!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saibor (@saibor_memes)

How Was Online Teaching?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teachersnet.gr (@teachersnet.gr)

Students Be Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying Meme (@meme_flying)

Me???

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝑴𝑰 𝑴𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒔 🤪 (@dmi_memes_)

Every Virtual Class Struggle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeacherGoals (@teachergoals)

Aren’t they hilarious? So, what are you waiting for? If the above tickled the funny bones of yours, the memes will do the same for your teachers too. Besides, don’t forget to thank your educators with all your heart for continuing with their guidance, even during this difficult time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).