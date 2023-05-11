Mumbai, May 11: Due to her OnlyFans account, a teaching assistant has been told that she risked losing her employment. Kristin MacDonald has been notified by the Coquitlam School District in British Columbia, Canada, that she has violated a code of their collective agreement and risked being fired.

The 35-year-old Port Coquitlam homeowner has stated that she utilises the money from her OnlyFans account to supplement her regular income so she may maintain herself and her child. Teacher-Turned-XXX OnlyFans Model, Courtney Tillia Remembers Struggles to Buy Presents for Her Children Before Joining the Porn World! Reveals She Can Splurge Now.

The single mother, who is recovering from back surgery, was notified about a complaint on April 28. Since then, she has been engaged in conflict with the school system.

The email sent to her said that she was to immediately stop all activity and delete all online social media accounts, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans.

It was stated that failure to do so might lead to disciplinary action, including termination.

It was clear from my response when I first read the letter that this was a contentious subject. She was quoted by Global News as stating, "I took precautions in order to keep all of my fans and my education job separate."

Kristin is aware that sharing her experience publicly and maintaining her account is risky, yet she has decided to do so. I genuinely think I should be able to go on.No harm is being done by me. In no way am I breaching the law. I thus stand by my current take, she said.

The school has issued a statement in which it stated that it would not ordinarily divulge information about any particular person. Myanmar XXX OnlyFans Model Nang Mwe San Gets Sentenced to Jail for 6 Years by Military Court For Sharing Pictures on Adult Subscription Site.

Meanwhile, the latter claims that several of her coworkers and her union, CUPE561, have been extremely supportive, and she thinks that since OnlyFans is consent-based, she is acting appropriately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).