People from Queensland are dealing with a "teenage orgy" problem which they assume could be fueled by XXX website OnlyFans and the money earned from this 18+ platform used for drugs. Yes, just recently an incident left a mother perturbed after she unknowingly discovered a teenage orgy earlier this week in a parent's room at a shopping centre. This led to Queenslanders talking about a "pattern" of juvenile encounters. Apparently, this kind of XXX incident is not a rare occurrence.

incident is not a rare occurrence. Ashton Grohn, a mother from Brisbane, witnessed four teenagers engaging in "group sex" on Sunday in a parents' room at Westfield North Lakes while with her two-year-old daughter. Others, though, have spoken out about their experiences since the news surfaced and during the Queensland Police investigation. The FTX Downfall Story: From Sex Orgies at the Luxury Penthouse to the Missing Money, Here’s Everything to Know About the Second-Largest Crypto Exchange Platform and Its CEO, King of Crypto.

"This has been happening since I was in Year 10 at most shopping centres," a 19-year-old said to news.com.au. She further said: "It’s especially popular during late-night shopping. I think it has something to do with the rise in OnlyFans." Another local also made the OnlyFans link. “Just some OnlyFans content to pay for their vapes … nothing new it’s the new trend,” they wrote online. Sex Party Planned in Ukraine Amid Fears of Nuclear Attack by Vladimir Putin; Over 15,000 Ukrainians Sing Up For 'Orgy on Shchekavystsa: Official'.

Ms Grohn on Thursday detailed the moment she stumbled across a group of teenagers engaging in "some weird orgy" in a parents’ room. "I walked in on what I can only describe as some weird orgy. Four teenagers having sex on the bench near the microwave and then moved into one of the breastfeeding cubicles. I didn’t feel comfortable saying anything to them as there were four of them and only me and my daughter,” she further said.

According to a Brisbane youngster, the depravity has been going on for "years," according to the Courier Mail. They stated that other people had also experienced startling walk-ins. Another claimed to have entered a similar situation at a different Brisbane Westfield, and additional witnesses said they had also seen drug use going on. Since then, the Queensland Police and Westfield officials have both stated that they are looking into the incident.

