Telangana Government Hospital Surgery Video Goes Viral On TikTok! Stirs Controversy Online

Every day is a new day on TikTok. Random things go viral on TikTok and people try to either re-create it or simply enjoy whatever is on the trending page. However, not every time whats on the trending page makes sense. Just recently a video of a surgery performed at Huzurabad Government Hospital went viral on TikTok. The worrying video was all over the video making and sharing app. While the doctors performed surgery on a patient, somebody thought it was ok to record and then share the video online.

However, it is being investigated how the video went viral online. It is unethical to shoot and/or share videos of rare surgeries that require meticulous techniques. In the aforesaid case, doctors deny any kind of involvement with the recording or sharing of the surgery video. However, now the problem has turned into a controversy after it is no clear who was behind the act. Regional Medical Officer Dr Srikanth Reddy has performed several surgeries in the hospital in the past and the video footage of some rare operations have been given to print and electronic media to generate awareness.

However, Dr Srikanth Reddy has finally reacted on the viral video saying that he is disappointed on how the video of surgery has landed on TikTok. It is being said that Gangana Reddy, who works in a private hospital, uploaded the video on TikTok. Now questions are being raised about the viral video.