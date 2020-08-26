Life in the wild is difficult and Darwin's theory of Survival of the Fittest is always proved right. And you may have seen enough of wild attacks involving the big cats like tiger, lions and leopard but the ones involving snakes are the most dangerous ones. A video from Brazil is going viral, which shows an anaconda snake trying to swallow a large alligator as people try to help save the gator from its predator. The footage is horrifying and is going viral now. Anacondas are one of the most dangerous snakes which are known to constrict their prey. The video shows the constriction and the snake trying to swallow it whole. Anaconda Snake Crossing Road Brings Traffic to Halt in Brazil (Watch Viral Video).

The video is taken from Ponta Negra neighbourhood of Manaus. The incident took place at the start of the month but the video is going viral recently. In the video, the residents are trying to separate the two dangerous reptiles with the help of a rope in order to save the alligator and were successful as well. A report in Socientifica quotes a resident saying he saw the scene on his way back home. He added that the snake was in another forest area but the residents managed to get in on the street. Eventually, their efforts succeeded and the snake gave up. A video of the snake trying to swallow its prey is going viral. Leopard Kills a Python and Smashes The Snake's Skull During Epic Battle in Africa's Masai Mara National Park (View Thrilling Pics).

Check The Video Here:

Looks so dangerous! With the intervention of the people, the snake gave up. Both the snake and gator returned to the forest area nearby. As per the locals, the anaconda was about six feet long. Now, the question that also pops up is, how the residents managed to tie a rope around them. Meanwhile, some people on Twitter have criticised them for intervening and not nature take its course. This reminds of a similar video when a man intervened between a battle between python and a deer. A python was strangulating a baby deer when a man used a tree stick to separate them and helped save the deer.

