Thanksgiving Day, a traditional North American festival, is here! As we can already hear the LOLs on the food coma memes after Thanksgiving. Make sure you check out some the most hilarious Thanksgiving 2021 food coma memes right away because after the delicious and heavy meal you'll hardly be able to turn, let alone burst into laughter. If you do no know what Thanksgiving is, first of all, *mouths WHAT??* and secondly, it is actually a harvest festival and a national holiday of the USA when people thank each other and pray to God for the coming year. This year Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated on November 25. In Canada, this day is celebrated on the second Monday of October. Apart from this, in the Caribbean islands and in Liberia too, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and it is believed that people across the country thank each other for the good harvest on this day.

On Thanksgiving Day, people say thanks for everything they have in their life and to each other. If you have not been able to say thank you to someone, then here is your special moment--Thanksgiving Day! you can thank them in a special way and we have some of the best Thanksgiving messages, greetings, GIFs, HD Images and Telegram pics for you to share. However, if you are cooler than that, we have your back with some of the most hilarious Thanksgiving 2021 memes and jokes that you can share with your loved ones along with some hefty LOLs. Check out:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metacafe (@metacafeofficial)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Dignen (@mommydignendiaries)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC Meal Prep Co.™ | Fullerton📍 (@jcmealprepco)

Can't Even

Gawd!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patti (@sheltiemom.pattik)

Who Did This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrsAshleyRad (@fearlessashleyrad)

Usually, people celebrate this day with their family and friends while some people also prepare traditional food in their homes that they enjoy with everyone. Thanksgiving day is also called Turkey Day, as it is one of the primary food items people place on the table.

