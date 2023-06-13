The second episode of The Idol, which aired on Sunday, June 11, revealed that if you thought the show's opening last week was outrageous, it would only become XXX-tra wild as it goes on. Yes, the first episode was just a teaser; the second will blow your mind. If you don't know yet, The Idol is a television series developed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. The Idol Episode 2: Fans Troll The Weeknd's 'Creepy' Persona From the HBO Series, Call Him a 'Wattpad Character'.

It centres around aspiring pop singer Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her pursuit of stardom. In the second episode, Jocelyn participated in a terrifying music video shoot before bringing Tedros (The Weeknd) and his fans to her house for a night of rock 'n' roll, drugs, and of course, XXX scenes. Check out some of the spiciest scenes from the second instalment of this steam XXX-travaganza:

The X-Rated New Song by Jocelyn

Jocelyn plays a remix of her song "World Class Sinner / I'm a Freak" for her management team at the beginning of the episode. Jocelyn starts breathing heavily and groaning as the song starts right away. We are probably understating here, and you should check it out for yourself.

Ice Glass Self-Pleasure Scene

Jocelyn starts to enjoy herself with a glass of ice cubes as she thinks back on her night with Tedros. Oh, and as she's doing this, she again chokes, giving the audience one heck of a scene.

Oh Boy, Sex Party... Wild and HOW!

Drugs, sex, self -pleasure the scene has everything. Things quickly change as Tedros and his followers go to Jocelyn's estate. Leia (Rachel Sennott), Jocelyn's best friend, engages in rough sex with Izaak and attempts cocaine for the first time.

While he describes the scene, Tedros instructs Jocelyn to engage in XXX activity on herself, aka self-pleasure. Numerous nuances, sexually explicit language, and gory details are present. Additionally, Chloe (Suzanna Son), one of Tedros' followers, watches everything unfold from a closet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).