The third episode of The Idol is here, and it only gets more and more disturbing by the day! The most recent installment was titled Daybreak. Abel Tesfaye wrote the script, while Sam Levinson directed and wrote the film. The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson of Euphoria are the men behind the creation of The Idol. Under the production firm names The Reasonable Bunch, Manic Phase, Little Lamb, People Pleaser, Bron, A24, and HBO Entertainment, Levinson is the drama's director. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Sexy Dance From The Idol Episode 3 Wearing Bold and Revealing Outfit Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp)'s best effort at a comeback quest to become the No. 1 pop singer after a nervous breakdown ended her previous tour is the focus of The Idol. By the third episode, Tedros has largely succeeded in persuading Jocelyn that he would play a significant role in her musical career. This is probably done under the pretext of something more dubious. However, some of the craziest XXX scenes of The Idol are going viral on social media. Check out:

Tedros Performs Oral Sex on Jocelyn in a Convertible With Leia Driving:

In the opening scene of the third episode of the series, Tedros suggests that he and Jocelyn go shopping. This obviously means that Leia (Rachel Sennott) will drive the dynamic duo to Rodeo Drive in their flashy red convertible while Tedros goes down on Jocelyn in the backseat. The Idol Episode 2 XXX Scenes: From Jocelyn’s Ice Glass Self-Pleasure to Wild Sex Party, Unbelievable Moments From The HBO Series.

Tedros Goes XXX-tra Heated Shopping in the Valentino Boutique:

By hooking up in the dressing room, Jocelyn and Tedros take advantage of their solitude in the Valentino store. Tedros continues to enjoy himself in the changing room after Jocelyn interrupts their meeting early by telling him that she doesn't want him to finish inside of her. The noise is audible to the staff.

Jocelyn and Tedros Do it In Front of Leia:

If the convertible wasn't enough, Jocelyn and Tedros continue their illicit relationship in her house after their shopping trip, which is only a few hundred feet from Leia. The Idol Episode 1 XXX Scenes Go Viral! From Nude Photoshoot to The Weeknd's Controversial Sex Scene, Everything Steamy You May Have Missed.

Jocelyn is Told by Tedros to Get the Hairbrush and Use it on Her:

Tedros instructs Jocelyn to go fetch the hairbrush after hearing her painful narrative, which moved many of their friends to tears. He assures her that fighting through the agony will result in a better outcome.

Inside The Episode 3 of The Idol

Despite the fact that Levinson and Tesfaye spared us from having to go through everything that happened, it is obvious that Tedros used the hairbrush in a similar way to her mother before bathing Jocelyn. The most shocking words we could anticipate following that scene are said by Jocelyn at the conclusion: "Thank you for taking care of me."

