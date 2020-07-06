Card games are an ancient form of entertainment that can be traced back to Chinese and Arab cultures. Before they were printed on cardboard like we are familiar with today, these playing cards were made from a variety of materials like tile, wood, parchment, ivory and more. The exact origins are unknown, but card games likely started for fun and have since grown to huge competitive communities around the world. While there are likely hundreds of different card games and variations of poker, these are four of the most popular around the world.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most beloved classic casino games. It’s enjoyed casually by thousands of people across the US, and online blackjack is very popular amongst enthusiasts. With more ways than ever to play, it's no wonder that the community around blackjack is growing every year and spreading to every country. Blackjack is also unique as it is a card game that is played against the dealer, not against other players. With its straightforward gameplay that involves building the best hand you can without going over 21, it’s very easy for beginners to learn and enjoy.

While mainly popular in the US, the game has spread to Europe and Asia where it has dedicated fan bases. With many players sitting at a table together with the same goal of defeating the dealer, it’s often a very social game that encourages camaraderie amongst the players. At casinos, blackjack is normally very popular with many tables dedicated to the game. Minimum bets are usually very reasonable, though the stakes can get exceptionally high.

Texas Hold’em

Of all the poker variations in the world, Texas Hold’em might be the most popular of them all. From local communities to online chat groups and live streamers, the game of Texas Hold’em is widespread and thriving. While it has been a popular variation in the US for decades, it has become equally as popular worldwide. This is mainly due to the World Series of Poker events that were televised in the early 2000s, showcasing the massive prize pools that were available to these poker players. In addition to that, there have been numerous films centered around this poker game, showing that Texas Hold’em has a huge representation in pop culture. Many professional poker players have gone on to become well-known celebrities.

For those that are unfamiliar with this variation the concept is simple, you try to make the best hand possible with five cards out of the available seven. However, you are only given two cards at the start of every round and the other five are community cards that every player can see. There is a lot of strategy involved in Texas Hold’em and psychological skills like bluffing and raising are very important in the highest levels of play.

Chinese Poker

There are many games that fall under the banner of “Chinese poker” but the standard form is the most widespread and easy to learn. Out of a max of four players, each is given 13 cards at the start of every game. The players then separate their cards into 3 different hands, 2 hands of 5 cards and 1 hand of 3. Each player is awarded points based on the strength of their hands.

While Chinese poker is a favorite amongst card players in Asia, the origins of the game are a mystery. There are two schools of thought involved, some believe the game has been around for centuries and came out around the time of another iconic game, Pai Gow. Others believe there is evidence that the game is actually the result of western styles of card games being mixed with Chinese games. Regardless of origins, the game has persisted for decades at least and will remain a classic.

Omaha

For fans of Texas Hold’em, Omaha presents an exciting variation that switches up the gameplay. Omaha is fast paced and entices the participants to play aggressively. Instead of the usual 2 cards in the players hand, they are given 4 and have 5 community cards to utilize to make the best 5 card hand possible. Spectators and poker fans enjoy watching Omaha because it provides a high-stakes alternative to other games that keeps both the participants and crowd on the edge of their seat.

