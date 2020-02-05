The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak? A 1993 Episode Resurfaces Online With Fans Pointing Similarities to the Current Global Crisis

Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: @ashakiiii/ Twitter)

First Donald Trump, then Kobe Bryant’s death and now it is the current global crisis—Coronavirus. If viral tweets are to be believed, the famous cartoon TV series, The Simpsons had predicted the coronavirus outbreak at least 27 years ago. An episode aired in 1993 has resurfaced online with Simpsons fans pointing out the eerie similarities to the current crisis. Scenes from the show, titled, “Marge in Chains,” spoke about Osaka flu, showing how the virus spread across America. People online are convinced that the popular animated series predicted the virus first, like many other incidents. Now the old video has gone viral. The Simpsons: Kevin Curran's Last Episode Was Aired, Twitterati Remembers the Writer.

In the clip, a person affecting with the flu is seen packing juices in Japan. He asks his colleague not to tell his supervisor about the disease. The flu spreads in Springfield after residents ordered those juices. Eventually, Osaka flu spreads across America. From Homer Simpson and his family to other people, everyone was infected with the disease. The Osaka flu was headlined everyone with the characters worrying about the crisis.

Watch the Episode:

Twitterati Pointed out the Exact Similarities!

The Simpsons scares me. This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993 🤯 #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/Zc0XUZn5PO — 𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@ashakiiii) January 30, 2020

Probably!

Where's Your Notepad?

Right? I think we need to start taking notes — 𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@ashakiiii) January 30, 2020

Some Had More Information!

The Simpsons’ writers aren’t psychic, they just follow pop culture, news, science & everything else very closely, so sometimes they make accurate predictions. The medical community has been preparing for decades for a pandemic from a novel Coronavirus strain — Just (@Adicolig) January 30, 2020

Did You Know This?

Corona has many type and it was found since 1960 — ADAM (@ADAM90299468) January 30, 2020

It Could Be!

Okay this shit getting out of hand Simpsons. Like fr. When is anyone going to question all the ppl affiliated with that show? These ain't no damn coincidences 😭 — R.I.P. Kobe💔🙏🏾🕊😭 ⇝LAL38-11 (@LamariaWasHere) January 31, 2020

Even though the virus in the Simpsons came from Japan, people began comparing the situation with Coronavirus, which reportedly originated in Wuhan, China. Some also edited ‘Osaka Flu’ to ‘Coronavirus’ in Kent Brockman’s news report.

This is not the first time that the hit cartoon has predicted the future. In 1997, the show predicted the Ebola virus, and in 2000, The Simpsons anticipated Donald Trump would be the President of the United States of America. The recent tweet came in after more than 400 people died after they were infected with Coronavirus. As per the latest report, the death toll shows no sign of a slowdown. Cases even emerged from places outside China, and it is now a significant global crisis.