‘They Would Negotiate’: Canadian S*x Worker Explains Why She Stopped Seeing Indian, Pakistani Clients (Video)

A Canadian s*x worker has gone viral on social media after sharing why she stopped accepting clients from India and Pakistan during the early years of her career. The video, which has been widely circulated on X, has sparked a heated debate online, with users divided over her claims and the reasons behind her decision.

She Shared Her Personal Experiences

In the video, the woman explained that when she first started working, she charged lower rates and did not require deposits or screening checks from clients. According to her, many of the people she met during that period were from India and Pakistan.

Canadian S*x Worker Explains Why She Stopped Seeing Indian, Pakistani Clients

❗️Canadian pro$titute bans Indians and Pakistanis because they ask for a discount ...and they often refuse to shower before services ... are also "very aggressive" because of their "r@pe culture" pic.twitter.com/7HWXWbKJGy — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) June 1, 2026

The woman said, “I’m a Canadian s*x worker and I used to not see people from these countries (India and Pakistan). Let’s talk about that."

She alleged that some clients would arrive with less money than agreed and then attempt to negotiate prices. She also claimed that certain clients behaved aggressively, were disrespectful, or refused to shower before appointments. Consenting Adults in S*x Work Cannot Be Targeted by Police, Supreme Court Rules.

According to her, these repeated experiences left a lasting negative impression.

The Incident That Changed Everything

The woman said one particular encounter ultimately influenced her decision to stop accepting clients from the two countries.

According to her account, a client allegedly tried to pressure her into having s*x without a condom. She described the experience as traumatic and claimed she later reported the matter to police. Nebraska S*x Trafficking Bust: Gujarati Woman Used Hidden Hotel Cameras To Monitor S*xual Abuse of 2 Teenage Girls Live.

The woman said the incident made her fear for her safety and pushed her to stop seeing Indian and Pakistani clients altogether. She maintained that the decision was based on personal experiences rather than race.

Why She Is Reconsidering Her Decision

The viral video also revealed that her business practices have changed significantly over time. She now charges higher rates, requires deposits, and conducts screening procedures before appointments.

According to her, these measures have reduced many of the issues she faced in the past.

The woman said she has recently received requests from people from the same countries and is considering accepting them again. However, she admitted she remains cautious because of her previous experiences.

“I’m not going to play Russian roulette with my safety just to be politically correct," she said.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly triggered strong reactions online. While some users criticised her comments and accused her of stereotyping entire communities, others defended her right to make decisions based on personal safety and past experiences.

As the clip continues to circulate online, the debate around safety, discrimination, and personal choice remains a hot topic across social media platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).