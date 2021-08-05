Imagine yourself relaxing at a scenic ambience with a frosty mug of beer, bonding with your loved ones, friends or colleagues! Yes, that’s what a perfect weekend looks like..! Chosen without a second thought, beer undoubtedly serves as the perfect drink for all occasions. So, let’s set aside a special day to celebrate the beloved beverage that can make the dullest day brighter in a matter of few gulps. And there is indeed a day, International Beer Day celebrated on the first Friday of every August since 2007. This year, International Beer Day 2021 will fall on August 6. So how about, we celebrate the fun occasion with a big beer pitcher and a tonne of beer puns, guilt-free! We say, beer-y good idea. From Mood Enhancer to Natural Sleep Aid, 7 Reasons That Make Beer the Best Alcoholic Beverage of All!

Began as a small localised event in the United States back in 2007, the day has now taken everyone by swirl, making it dance to its tune as it is celebrated at a global platform across 207 cities, 80 countries, and 6 continents. International Beer Day is for everyone to express their gratitude to brewers, bartenders and of course, to share it with their friends.

Since we are here talking and spilling some beer love, let’s have a look at some hilarious beer puns and quotes you can share this Friday night saying cheers!

Beer Puns (File Image)

“Wish You Were Beer.”

“Take a Pitcher. It’ll Last Longer.”

“Spilling a Beer Is the Equivalent of Losing a Balloon.”

“Why Be Salty, When You Can Be Malty”

“Trust Me, You Can Dance. – Beer”

“What Is the Definition of a Balanced Diet? A Beer in Each Hand.”

“This Beer Tastes Like I’m Not Going To Work Tomorrow.”

“Friends Bring Happiness Into Your Life. Best Friends Bring Beer.”

International Beer Day is not the only special day dedicated to alcoholic drinks this month. National White Wine Day was celebrated on August 4. We have National Prosecco Day and National Rum Day, to be observed on August 13 and 16 respectively. Looks like happy, tipsy days are ahead of us.

