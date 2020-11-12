Do you like wearing a lipstick? Lipsticks are one beauty product, without which a person's makeup may look incomplete. But how do you feel if you see a man wearing a lipstick? Squirming with some discomfort? That's the kind of discomfort a user has tackled with brilliance when his mother was shamed recently for wearing a red lipstick at a function. A Facebook user named Pushpak Sen is going viral for his photo in which he has applied a bright red lipstick and eyeliner. This post is his response to some close relatives who recently slut-shamed his 54-year-old mother for wearing a red lipstick at a family get-together. He also makes a larger point at the toxicity in society with his picture. Woman's Tweet on Searching a Groom For Her 50-Year-Old Mother Goes Viral, Gets Blessings and Good Wishes From Everyone.

Pushpak Sen, a resident of Kolkata took to Facebook to call out to his relatives. Sen has applied makeup, a bright red lipstick and seen holding the product, posing in style for the camera. In his caption he writes, he sent this picture to them with a "Good morning. Get well soon" message. He also addressed the issue of such toxicity in society which makes "women suppress their desires." His post has been lauded by social media users which has garnered 14,000 likes, 4,000 plus shares and appreciation in comments. This reminds us of similar savage response by a girl to a creep who asked her for a pic in a bra.

Check His Post Here:

Such sarcastic yet a powerful reply! The post has been shared over 4,000 times as well. Social media users are in praise for his wonderful tactic which even highlights the larger issue of how society has certain stereotypes and against bullying. People wrote that they are proud of him and more power to him. "Power, love and redness" one wrote. Another appreciated the sassiness in his post. We wonder, the responses of his relatives now.

