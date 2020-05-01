TikTok 'Black Skin Trend' on the Song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Called out For Promoting Colourism! Infuriated Netizens' Reactions Go Viral

Tiktok 'Black Skin Trend' on the Song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Critisised (Photo Credits: TikTok)

TikTok trends are mostly fun, hilarious, clever or at least grab eyeballs for its cringe factor. However, a recent viral TikTok trend has been accused of promoting colourism. The trend is said to have been started from India and it sees users using the app to initially darken their skin where they try to convey that they are sad by their expressions and then reveal their lighter complexion skin, looking happy, in smiles. Naked Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok amid Quarantine! Videos of People Surprising Their Partners by Going Nude Has the Most EPIC Reactions!

If you use TikTok you'll see people now reacting to the trend calling the trend out for being prejudiced against people with darker skin. The videos under the trend see people lip-sync to a popular song called 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from a Tamil film called 3. The lyrics of the song goes "white skin girl, girl heart black". In the TikTok videos, however, users can be seen pointing out at their digitally created dark skin and making a sad face because of it. Women on TikTok Are Inserting Ice-Cubes into Their Vagina to Film Reactions for the Viral #Cryotherapy Trend.

The trend has caused an outrage. TikTok users are now making videos calling out these people making these videos. People expressing their views are using a green screen to feature the dark skin-shaming videos and reacting to them. Urges have been made that TikTok takes these videos down for promoting colourism. The videos have received a lot of views and the music has been used around 30k times. TikTok User Licks Toilet Seat for Disgusting ‘Coronavirus Challenge,’ Gets Hospitalised With COVID-19 (View Pics).

Take a look at some of the outrage videos:

This is Duet Video

There Are So Many Videos

The Videos Are Disgusting People

Here's The Original Kolaveri Di Song (Watch Video):

TikTok's community guidelines strictly urge people not to make "content that dehumanises or incites violence or hatred against individuals or groups". While some people have deleted their videos in the wake of the outrage, some still exist on the platform. People are making duet or reaction videos calling these videos racist or colourist.