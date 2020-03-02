TMC’s ‘Black Band’ Protest Outside Parliament Turns Into Funny Memes and Jokes With This Viral Picture

TMC Protest in Parliament (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 2: Trinamool Congress leaders on Monday, March 2, protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises. The TMC MPs wore black bands criticising the central government over the Delhi violence. However, the protests ended up triggering a meme fest online on social media as the netizens pointed out a faux pas in the demonstrations. Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at Dilip Ghosh's 'Shoot Them Like Dog' Remark, Says 'West Bengal Isn't Uttar Pradesh'.

The MPs put a finger on their lips and tied a black band across their eyes. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, a female lawmaker of the Trinamool was seen using the fingers of her male colleague to put on her lips, as part of their silent demonstration against the fatal violence in Delhi. Another MP was seen peeping out of the black band.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/pN0AKDIp7Z — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user said: "she has gone senseless, couldn't feel her own hands." Another said that the peeping lawmaker is more "creepy". A user also shared a GIF of Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal 3.

Here's How Twitter Reacted With Funny Memes And Jokes:

she has gone senseless, couldnt feel her own hands https://t.co/nr1fZAHwwX — Dr Rascal ️️ૐ (@mcoond) March 2, 2020

This guy looks more creepy, ismein bhi cheating 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VqeDxscblO — Sanghi 🇮🇳🇳🇿 (@VideshiKesariya) March 2, 2020

Wtf looks like that scene form Hungama 😂 https://t.co/CbdKGSOPAw — Naisarg 🏳️‍🌈 (@naisarggamit) March 2, 2020

Opposition parties are holding the Centre responsible for Delhi violence. The national capital witnessed the deadliest mayhem on February 23 when supporters and promoters of CAA turned violence in northeast parts of Delhi. Over 40 people died in the violence.