Toddler Swallows Metal Wire Hidden in Birthday Cake Decorations, Mother's Warning to Parents Goes Viral (Videos)

A mother's urgent warning has gone viral across social media platforms after her toddler accidentally swallowed a hidden metal wire from a birthday cake decoration. The incident, detailed in a series of emotional online videos shared on Instagram, has sparked a widespread safety conversation among parents regarding the hidden dangers of non-edible structural supports used in commercial and home-baked confectionery. Medical professionals have reiterated the severe internal risks posed by such sharp foreign objects entering a young child’s digestive system.

According to the accounts shared by the child's mother in the viral videos, the family was celebrating a birthday when the toddler consumed a piece of the cake. The woman said that her son was very happy to see a bowling cake. However, the mother stated that the bakery in Thane which made the cake used metal wire inside the cake decorations without informing them. "My 2 year old son swallowed that wire. We spent his birthday not knowing what would happen next," her post on Instagram read. Meerut: Journalist Booked After Video of Birthday Celebration Inside Circuit House in UP Goes Viral.

My 2 Year Old Son Swallowed That Wire, Says Woman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha | The Teacher Mama (@reyaanshandmama)

Woman Shares Advice for Other Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha | The Teacher Mama (@reyaanshandmama)

The woman further claimed that her son's X-ray showed two metal pieces stuck in his intestine. In the follow-up video, the mother said that both metal pieces came out naturally. The mother's video testimonies have rapidly gained traction online, accumulating millions of views as parents share the warning. In her public appeal, she urged both professional bakers and parents to entirely avoid using wire, toothpicks, or sharp plastic pins to anchor decorations on children's cakes.

Sharing the warning with other parents, the woman said that parents should check with their baker if any wire or sticks are used inside cake decorations. "Always ask if decoration pieces are fully eidble and safe for children," she added. In the end, the woman also stated that parents should never assume that decorated cake pieces are safe for their toddlers

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).