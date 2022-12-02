The year 2022 has come to an end and that means people are ready to look back at the time spent fondly. The most popular videos of this year have taken over the internet and according to YouTube, it demonstrates how distinct online groups are more powerful than ever. Consider the prevalence of videos with personal narratives, which enabled producers to recognise and connect with their audience on a personal level: Dream finally removed her mask for a long-awaited hello, Technoblade's father recorded a farewell message for viewers written by his late son, and Jaiden Animations made her animation debut. As a result of the ways communities reinterpreted events for their audiences through memes, parodies, and other means, incidents involving conventional superstars like Will Smith and Millie Bobby Brown attained new levels of relevance. Additionally, renowned producers like MrBeast continued to engage their audience through sizable participation challenges. YouTube Removes 1.7 Million Videos in India for Violating Community Guidelines.

This year also revealed how The Try Guys discuss the future of their channel and a Halftime Show. Mark Rober's most recent attempt to stop phone scammers is also included in the list. Overall, according to YouTube, more people watched the Top Trending Videos than they did the year before: Over the course of 55 million hours, these 10 videos have received over 650 million views. More than 225 million people subscribe to the channels that support them. YouTuber Bursts 1,00,000 Firecrackers on Car; What Happens Next Will Make You Ask ‘Why Did He Do It?’

Technoblade - So Long Nerds

Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb

Dream - hi, I’m Dream.

NFL - Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!

Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback

Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight

Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage)

The Try Guys - what happened.

First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake

For the third year running, MrBeast took the top spot among the Top Creators. There are numerous newbies who are reaching audiences across a variety of video platforms, even though some well-known names can be included in the top 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).