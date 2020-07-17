Puducherry, July 17: 2020 is just half over and we have witnessed a lot. With the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, floods and cyclones created havoc in various states and locust attacks in others. Earthquakes also rocked some states. But now a rare natural occurrence is seen taking place in Puducherry- a tornado. Tornado-Like Cloud Formation in Gujarat's Sabarkantha District Leaves Several Farms Damaged, Watch Video.

According to All India Radio (AIR), a Tornado was seen in Ayyanar Nagar of Yanam region in Puducherry. "Water in Prawn and Fish culture ponds are sucking into clouds. This is the first of its kind in this region," AIR tweeted. Giant Water Tornado Spotted at Nazare Dam in Pune; Watch Video.

AIR Tweet:

#Tornado in Ayyanar Nagar of YANAM region #Puducherry at 1 pm today. Water in Prawn and Fish culture ponds are sucking into clouds. This is the first of its kind in this region.#AIRVideos: Sesha babu pic.twitter.com/Jl9aF8rxIs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 17, 2020

In the video, which has gone viral and widely shared on social media, shows a sinister spiralling column of air moving upwards from the surface. The villagers are also seen in shocking witnessing the rare natural disaster.

Tornadoes, also known as twisters are common in the United States of America, South America, Australia, some parts of Africa and Southeast Asia. Tornadoes are rare in India. But they are not uncommon in Bangladesh after the monsoon. One of the worst tornadoes in the country was in 1989 when it killed more than 1300 people in Manikgunj and Daulatpur districts near Dhaka.

