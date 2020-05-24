Here's to another Sunday amid the lockdown that feels no different than a Monday. Well, as each day passes by we hope to come closer to bending the coronavirus curve. Social media on the other hand, is coming to great use because with social distancing measures the only strong way to stay connected during this tough time has to be social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Since people cannot perform social gatherings, virtual meet ups really help during this situation. The importance of social media has spiked now more than ever! Sunday is probably the happiest day of the week. No kidding, the name of this day is enough to bring a bright smile on your face. So let's see what's taken over the social media on this day!

This fun Sunday morning has netizens pumped with people sharing amazingly positive posts online to lift the spirits. Today people are sharing their thoughts and positive vibes under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation. Twitter is all about positivity and motivating posts. Sunday morning sees people sharing their lockdown pictures as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media!

In terms of days, it is World Schizophrenia Day and people are sharing infographics related to the day dedicated to the mental illness. It is also Brother's Day 2020 celebrated in the United States. People are tagging their siblings on relatable posts online.

Well, the morning just started will all these trends but as the day proceeds will be seeing a lot of other trends wrapped around the day. But fret not! Whatever lands on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you update. So, stay tuned!