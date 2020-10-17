It's the weekend, a time we all await! After a long day of work everyone looks forward to this day. But if you are among the unlucky ones, who do not get a weekend off, then you can look up to Twitter for some Saturday Motivation. #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation will beautiful images and good morning quotes have started trending online. As we move through this day, we will keep you all updated with other trending topics, funny memes and viral videos that are going viral today from around the world.

Today marks a festive beginning, the nine-day festival of Navaratri. It is one of the most significant times of the year. But because of the pandemic as celebrations turn virtual, people will share their messages, wishes and photos with everyone over social media. So for the next few days, there will be Navratri vibes over Twitter. We will keep you updated in this section.

With social media donning a festive look, we will also keep a tab on other things that are creating a buzz online. Be it fun trends, viral videos or new memes that are rising. One cannot predict what goes viral over the internet and there are some bizarre stories coming in from different parts of the world. In this section, we will keep you updated with the funniest memes, jokes and viral videos from around the world. We wish you a Happy Saturday and a great weekend ahead! Wishing you all a Happy Navratri and great festive day ahead, have a safe one.