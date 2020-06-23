On Tuesday morning, people have taken to Twitter sharing motivational quotes and inspirational messages using the hashtags #TuesdayMotivation and #TuesdayThoughts.Check Out The Tweets Below: Two ways to get rid of laziness: First, acquire knowledge, and second, practice and practice and

practice ...

Good morning my good friends⁦❤️⁩😍💖💓💗👍#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/5iNC5TrOtU— Katrin (@Katrin49558382) June 23, 2020 Think Positive! Keep your mind concentrate and focus on your goals#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/xVMrCQoxmr— Maruti Nandan (@MisteR_Ojha) June 23, 2020

It's yet another Tuesday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with their opinions and ideas. While some are waiting for the weekend to arrive, others are taking the new day as a new opportunity. Meanwhile, people have started sharing motivational quotes and inspirational ideas on social media platforms using the hashtags #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. From trending topics, viral, funny memes to viral videos, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet. Stay tuned to this live blog to know about all latest trends on the internet.

June 23 marks various other festivals and events across the globe. It marks International Widows Day. It is a United Nations ratified day of action to address the "poverty and injustice faced by millions of widows and their dependents in many countries". Ratha Yatra 2020 the annual festival at Jagannath temple in Odisha will also begin on June 23. Large scale celebrations are held on this day. It is also birthdays of popular celebrities including Zinedine Zidane, Joss Whedon, Frances McDormand, Selma Blair, Joel Edgerton and Raj Babbar.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted in various places, travel restrictions have been eased. However, it is important to still follow safety norms and ensure that all the guidelines are followed. Being responsible citizens ensure that you do not defy any norms and let's break the chain. Also, take note that you do not forward any unverified piece of news during these tough times. We wish you a Happy Tuesday and a great week ahead!