Netizens are trending #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation by sharing inspirational messages to start another day of the week. Check out the tweets below.Here Are the Tweets: 7 WAYS TO OPTIMIZE WORKING FROM HOME:



1. Plan your day the night before

2. Get Started early

3. Set real work hours

4. Designate a room as your office

5. Invest in quality technology

6. Stay active stretch and exercise

7. Check in with co-workers

regularly#TuesdayThoughts— Rick Jordan (@mrrickjordan) March 24, 2020 When we are not able to change the situation, it means we have been challenged to change ourselves. Slow down. Life taught us how to run, today life wishes us to be slow. Take one day at a time... #tuesdaymotivation #TuesdayThoughts #tuesdayvibes #TuesdayMorning #GoodMorning— Neha Nair (@nehaviveknair) March 24, 2020

Good morning, peeps! It's a Tuesday morning and people have taken to the internet with new stories. As most people are in self-quarantine due to coronavirus, people have taken to social media sharing varying experiences of sitting at home with the hashtags #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayThoughts. Social media users are posting motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts on social media. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms.

March 24 marks various festivals and events across the world. The day marks World Tuberculosis Day which is designed to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease. It also marks International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims 2020. In 2006 the UN confirmed that people had the right to know the truth about gross human rights violations and serious violations of human rights law.

While people are confined to their homes due to COVID 19, many have resorted to the internet for various things. Quarantine memes and jokes have flooded Twitter. People are posting stories of how it feels to spend time with family members and near ones for such long durations. Many have posted stories saying that their pets are quite happy seeing all their family members together. We wish you all a Happy Tuesday and request you to stay safe and healthy.