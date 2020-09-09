Good morning peeps! It's a great Wednesday morning and people are quite excited about how things are moving ahead. Netizens have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayThoughts. As the day progress, stay tuned to this live blog for trending topics around the world. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest Facebook posts and tweets, viral videos, we promise to keep you atop the stories trending on the internet.

September 9 marks various festivals and events around the world. In the United States, it marks National Teddy Bear Day wherein people gift each other stuffed toys of teddy bears. Being one of the things that are widely given to each other as gifts, the day is to celebrate the gifts. It also marks FASD Awareness Day which started on September 9, 1999, to bring global awareness to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. September 9 marks the birthdays and anniversaries of many people around the world. It is the fourth birth anniversary of Vikram Batra and Savita Halappanavar. It also marks Wonderful Weirdos Day which celebrates your wonderful yet unique weirdness.

It is also the birthday of Akshay Kumar, Hunar Hali, Toral Rasputra, Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant and Michelle Williams. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 induced situation continues, it is important to maintain social distancing and follow good sanitation habits. Let's work together to curb the spread of the disease and hope that things come back to normal. Do not forget your facemasks and do not step out of homes unless required. We wish you a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead.