The week gone by has been disturbing in terms of gruesome news updates. There have been some shameful and shocking videos that have dominated people’s feeds this week. But come the weekend, we hope you can relax and enjoy your day with some entertainment. In this article, we bring some funny and viral videos that made it to the headlines. 'Stairway to Heaven?': Mysterious Door-Like Visual Appear in Bengaluru Skies, Video of the Strange Shadow Go Viral (Watch).

Grandma Tries Craft Beer for First Time

Grandparents sometimes do the cutest things. A recent video that went viral last week saw a grandma trying craft beer for the first time, and her reaction to its taste is going viral. She doesn’t seem to like it and makes a very funny face. Netizens have loved and even agreed with her reaction.

Check Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuckjerry TV (@fuckjerry.tv)

Haryana couple worships Katrina Kaif

While celebrity fandom is well known in India, this couple from Haryana have made their favourite actress their god! Bantu and Santhosh a couple from Haryana, worship Katrina Kaif and have been doing so for the last 10 years! A video of their devotion to the actress was recently shared online and went viral. Haryana Couple Worships Katrina Kaif, Wishes To Meet Her Once in Life (Watch Video).

Check Video Here:

Old Lady Dances to Jhumka Gira Re

A video of an old lady gracefully dancing to Asha Bhosle’s Jhumka Gira Re also caught netizens’ attention this week. While the song’s remixed version is already trending on reels, a woman named Ravi Bala Sharma shared a video of her dancing to the original song. The video has got a lot of love from viewers.

Check Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Rare Pink Dolphin Spotted in Louisiana

A rare pink dolphin was spotted swimming in Louisiana waters, and the sight was caught on video by a man who went fishing. Thurman Gustin, who has been fishing for more than 20 years, spotted not one but two pink dolphins in Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico on July 12 and shared the video in a Facebook post. He expressed to be very lucky to have caught the sight of these rare mammals.

Check Video Here:

Rare pink dolphin spotted in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. So beautiful. #MarineLife #wildlife 🎥 by Thurman Gustin pic.twitter.com/ZQXw98AWRq — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) July 19, 2023

These are some of the nice and entertaining videos that went viral this week. If you have been feeling low with all that’s happening around you, maybe these videos will help.

