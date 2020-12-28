Trisha Paytas is anything but a stranger to drama. The YouTuber recently got banned from Instagram, after receiving notifications from the platform warning her not to promote her OnlyFans on her account. This time it is no controversy, but her love life entering a new phase. The controversial media personality is engaged to Israeli artist Moses Hacmon. She posted pictures of herself and Hacmon, who was on his knee holding the ring, asking Trisha to marry him. A video of the wonderful moment was also posted on Trisha’s TikTok handle. The 32-year-old has a complicated relationship with Hacmon’s sister-in-law, Hila Klein, one-half of the YouTuber couple H3H3.

The OnlyFans star often appears on the headlines, for various controversies. Her love affair with Hacmon was nothing less of any drama. According to reports, Trisha, who is a frequent guest on Klein’s podcast, initially met Hacmon after H3H3 paired them together as part of a dating show on the channel. However, both Klein and his wife Hilla, sister of Hacmon, have expressed confusion over the relationship in the past. The pair’s engagement has thrilled fans, as they continue to shower their wishes on Trisha’s alternate Instagram account, where she posted the engagement pictures.

See Pics of the Couple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas 2 (@trishapaytasbackup)

The YouTuber is often making headlines and appearing on top social media trends for many things controversial. She is popular for her participating in internet drama and controversies. Trisha had earlier claimed to have a dissociative identity disorder, sometimes known as multiple personality disorder. Along with YouTube and Instagram, she has a sizeable presence on TikTok and Twitter and is a creator on OnlyFans.

