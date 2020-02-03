'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho!' Sara Ali Khan's Dialogue From Love Aaj Kal Continues to Get Hilariously Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes

Sari Ali Khan Love Aaj Kal memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal dropped last month but seems like there is going to be no respite from some its memes and jokes. The dialogue "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho" by Sara Ali Khan has been the favourite target of funny memes. In fact, not just memes but it was heavily criticised as well. Her mouthing that specific line was trolled for a bit too much of acting and considered annoying. While the actress is still learning to deal and face with the trolls, the meme-fest on that particular dialogue continues. There are just so many funny memes and jokes on Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho that will continue to make you laugh (or maybe cringe?) Love Aaj Kal Trailer Drops Along With Funny Memes and Jokes on It! Netizens Find Fun in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Chemistry.

The film's lead pair of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been charming everyone for quite a while with tales of their rumoured romance. So when the trailer of the film dropped, fans of them were impressed. However, some could not stand Sara Ali Khan's dialogue of "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho". The actress even revealed in an interview that all the criticism and trolling got to her. She said that acting is her profession and when she got trolled for the very same thing, it was upsetting. Meanwhile, check some of the memes and jokes that continue to be made on the same dialogue.

All Credit Card Calls

The Dialogue Goes in Every Situation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PrernaaKashyapKhatri (@prernaakashyapkhatri) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:38am PST

To The Remakes

Every Student Ever!

Me trying to study maths *after 5 mins Me to my maths book : Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalTrailer — Ayush Kumar Singh (@ay_u_shh_) January 17, 2020

Who Plays These Games?

When your Facebook Friends tries to send you Game Request.#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/b3TBvJMbCO — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

Freelancers Unite

Sunday is For Sleeping

When relatives visit your place on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uQUFGrdkO0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 19, 2020

Here's The Video Snippet of The Dialogue From The Trailer:

We are sure you can think of many such situations wherein you can fit in this dialogue. Clearly, the dialogue has stayed in people's mind more than anything else from the trailer. The film is going to hit the theatres on the eve of Valentine's Day ie February 14.