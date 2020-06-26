An unhappy Californian Twitch user has reportedly sued Twitch— the popular live streaming service for showing him ‘scantily clad’ female gamers. Several major Twitch streamers are named in the suit. In the documents submitted to the Superior Court of California on June 15, 2020, the man has listed several medical conditions that he suffers from such as OCD, sex addiction and Crohn’s disease. And female gaming streamers are making his conditions worse, which is why he filed a lawsuit, demanding a complete ban on various women streamers on the platform. Twitch has been sued for $25 million.

The Californian man, Erik Estavillo has also targeted other streaming platforms such as Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft, but none of these lawsuits succeeded. According to Dexerto.com, which has gone through the court documents, Estavillo submitted the complaint on June 15 and Twitch was served with an official summons on June 19, 2020. He had listed women streamers, asking the streaming platform to ban all of them permanently for violating Twitch’s Terms of Service. On top of this, the accuser also demands $25 million in punitive damages from Twitch in his request for relief. Interactive Multiplayer Games You Can Play on Your Smartphones.

In the document, he further suggests that the amount should be split between him and other Twitch Prime Turbo subscribers, and the remaining should go to COVID-19, and Black Lives Matter charities. Estavillo happens to follow about 786 female streamers and no men. The lawsuit further adds that streams with thumbnails, ‘scantily clad women’ are shown to him, with no options to filter recommendations by gender. Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack of Closed Captioning for XXX Porn Videos.

Many reports suggest that Estavillo’s lawsuit may not be successful. Some argue that it is offensive to the viewpoint that reduces skilled female streamers to what they are wearing. Besides, if Twitch’s terms of service is concerned, the platform states that it “takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for any User Content,” and that is not, “liable for any mistakes, defamation, slander, libel, omissions, falsehoods, obscenity, pornography, or profanity you may encounter when using the Twitch Services.”

Earlier this year, Twitch has reportedly banned its users from showing off their bums and boobs during online streams. The Sun states that as part of Twitch’s guidelines, the streamers are allowed to show cleavage but no nipples (if you are a woman) or genitals. The online streaming platform boasts more than 15 million daily active users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).