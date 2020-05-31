Twitter Supports Black Lives Matter! Changes Bio to #BlackLivesMatter and Logo to Black After George Floyd’s Death That Erupted Protests Across US

Twitter changes bio to Black Lives Matter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The murder of George Floyd triggered a number of protests across the globe both on streets and on social media. The hashtag #BLM or Black Lives Matter is being widely used to showcase racism. And like always, Twitter has emerged as a platform to discuss the issue. In the meanwhile, Twitter itself showcased support to the incident by changing their bio to #BlackLivesMatter with emojis of coloured people's fist. They also changed their display picture from their logo which is a blue bird to a black coloured bird. 'Rest in Peace George Floyd' Trends on Twitter, Netizens Offer Condolences With #BlackLivesMatter Message Amid Raging Protests Over His Death Across US.

Earlier, Twitter had showcased their support to the incident by sharing a picture that read #BlackLivesMatter. The caption read, "Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis."

Check Twitter's New Bio Below:

Twitter Supports #BlackLivesMatter:

Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

Floyd, a 46-year-old Houston resident was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer Kellie Chauvin. The cop pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck not letting him breathe. Floyd eventually died and the video of the notorious act went viral triggering anger and violent protests. The incident also garnered the support of Hollywood celebrities and netizens alike. #BlackLivesMatter has been among top trends on Twitter since the incident went viral.