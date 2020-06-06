Two Rat Snakes Indulge in Mating Dance at Garden, Watch Video of Serpents Romance Each Other During the Breeding Season

Two Rat Snakes Mate (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @DeepalTrevedie/ Twitter)

Videos of snakes brawling or sometimes enjoying leisure crawls at human-friendly areas have often made it to the headlines. While some clips may give scary chills; especially to those who fear the serpents, others just display how intense and one-of-a-kind the various species of snakes are. Keeping the same vibe, a video of rat snakes mating at a woman’s home garden has gone viral on social media. At first, it might appear to be a little eerie to viewers, but the way the snakes are romancing each other will mesmerise you, displaying just another beauty of nature. The video, without a doubt, has gone viral on social media, as the rat snakes mating display the mating season for this snake species. Monkey Vs King Cobra Battle Video Goes Viral, Netizens Amused Seeing The Snake Lose in This Shocking Footage From The Wild.

The rat snake is often misunderstood as a cobra. Even when Twitter user @DeepalTrevedie shared the video of the two snakes indulged in romance, she called them as ‘two cobras.’ She further added that the serpents were seen at her friend’s home garden. “Look at these two cobras. Seen at my friend @devinapandya’s home garden,” read her tweet. The video showed the snakes indulged in mating dance on the grass. Bathing Cobra to Rat Chasing Away a Serpent, Interesting Snake Videos That Went Viral This Week.

Watch Video:

Indian Forest Service Officer, Parveen Kaswan soon corrected her. “They are rat snakes not cobra. Indulged in mating dance or combat dance for dominance. Beautiful nature,” commented Kaswan.

They Are Rat Snakes

They are rat snakes not cobra. Indulged in mating dance or combat dance for dominance. Beautiful nature 👌 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 6, 2020

There are a lot of myths associated with the behaviour of rat snakes. Some often mistake rat snakes as the fatally poisonous Indian cobra, which is why they are even killed by people thinking they are venomous. But the bite of rat snakes is not lethal to humans, according to experts. Again, a majority of people are of the opinion that rate snakes mate with other poisonous species and hatch eggs with offspring. On the contrary, rat snakes do not mate with a cobra, but only within its own species. The reason that rat snakes are often misunderstood to be cobra is because of their skin colouration that looks similar to the naked eye.

According to studies, the typical breeding season for rat snake is from May to late June. During this time, the male snakes search for females and will even fight one another for the right to mate with a female. A female snake is said to lay between six and two dozen eggs, usually in late July, which takes another five and seven weeks to develop and hatch.