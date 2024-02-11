Abu Dhabi, February 11: After Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian immigrant living in the United Arab Emirates, won an incredible 15 million dirhams (about ₹ 33 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw, he broke into joyful celebrations. Rajeev received the winning ticket, number 037130, as a freebie during raffle draw number 260, which resulted in this unexpected windfall that changed his life, according to Khaleej Times. Rajeev is a current employee of an Al Ain architecture business and has been taking part in the Big Ticket drawings for the past three years.

He lives with his spouse and their two small children, who are eight and five years old. The winning ticket was particularly meaningful because it included the birthdays of his cherished children. Kerala Man Wins Whopping Rs 70 Lakh Lottery Prize Three Hours After Bank Serves Him Attachment Notice.

Rajeev has not yet finalised his plans for the substantial windfall, still reeling from the unexpected turn of events. But in a sweet turn of events, he plans to split his good fortune equally with 19 other people when it comes to prize money. By making this kind choice, he broadens the scope of the celebration surrounding his victory.

I've spent more than ten years living in Al Ain. I have spent the last three years buying tickets. I have never before won the lottery. This time, my spouse and I chose tickets bearing our children's birth dates, 7, and 13. I just missed Dh1 million with the identical combination two months ago, but I was lucky this time, Rajeev told Khaleej Times about the ticket purchased on January 11. Jackpot! Madhya Pradesh Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore by Making Fantasy Cricket Team in Online Gaming App on Investment of Rs 49.

Having six tickets for the draw, the 40-year-old Kerala native had high expectations for his triumph. Unexpectedly, it was the free ticket that ensured his win. Big Ticket gave me a unique deal, so when I bought two tickets, I received four seats for free. Although I've always wanted to win, there were great expectations because there were six tickets up for grabs, he added.

