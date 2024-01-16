Bromley, January 16: A Bromley-based couple in the United Kingdom who stole from gym lockers, used their earnings to live lavish lives. Ashley Singh, 39, and his girlfriend Sophie Bruyne, 20, allegedly stole SIM cards and bank cards from people's lockers while they were working out, according to Metro. Over the course of a year, the pair targeted 18 victims and maxed out credit cards that they took from lockers in changing rooms.

According to Metropolitan Police, the couple used to top up their victim's credit cards on expensive tech items and luxury clothing before selling them and using the proceeds to purchase shoes, luggage, vacations, and a purebred puppy. UK Burglar Sentenced 16-Month Jail for Stealing Handcuffs, Car Keys From Police Station; Judge Calls Case ‘Unusual’.

However, the victims experienced extreme stress and financial loss, had money taken out of their accounts, and were unable to use their phones. The happily ever after for Singh and Bruyea came to an abrupt end when a local police officer saw a trend and reported it to detectives who specialise in economic crime.

A Lewisham-based team used CCTV to track down the couple's vehicles, phones, and faces in order to connect them to every incident. On January 27, 2023, the pair was detained at Gatwick Airport upon their return from Paris, carrying 2,000 Euros worth of high-end merchandise. UK Car Theft Video: Robbers Steal Rolls Royce Using Antenna to Pick Owner’s Key Signal in Essex.

In a release, the Met police stated that a total of eighteen individuals were the focus of what the sentencing judge called a "wicked conspiracy." The court detailed how the two's "wide-ranging spree" had affected individuals, including situations in which people no longer felt comfortable with strangers or experienced stress-related problems at work. In all, 18 fraud reports were received; 14 of them were from the Metropolitan area, one each from Sussex, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire.

