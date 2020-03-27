UK Citizens, Politicians And Royals Clap For NHS Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Popular Landmarks Light Up in Blue in Their Honour (See Pictures And Videos)

UK landmarks light up in blue for NHS workers (Photo Credits: @MayorofLondon, HounslowFire Twitter)

Britons applauded National Health Service (NHS) workers for their altruistic efforts and being in the frontline in battling Coronavirus. Videos and pictures of people clapping for NHS workers from their balconies are being widely shared on social media platforms. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton were also filmed smiling and clapping as they took part in the initiative. A video posted on the Kensingtonroyal Instagram account showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping to thank all those healthcare staffs "working tirelessly" to help those affected by Covid-19.

The Prince of Wales, Charles who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, was also part of the applause. Political figures such as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were also seen clapping for the medics at 8 pm. Along with the applause, landmark buildings including the London Eye, Belfast City Hall and Principality Stadium in Cardiff were lit up blue as part of the #lightitblue salute. Coronavirus in France: Citizens Pay Nightly Tribute to Medical Heroes Fighting the Pandemic by Clapping for Them Every Night From Balconies (Watch Videos).

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan posted a video of applause arising in London with the caption, "LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker: Blue heart You truly are the best of us. Blue heart Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day. Blue heart We couldn't be more grateful. #ClapForCarers" Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute.

Watch The Video Below:

LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker: You truly are the best of us. Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day. We couldn't be more grateful. #ClapForCarers - Mayor of London, March 26, 2020

London's Landmark Buildings Light Up in Blue:

Last night London's landmarks were lit up blue to say thank you to our heroic NHS workers. Your dedication is saving the lives of Londoners every day. #LightItBlue #ClapForOurCarers - Mayor of London, March 27, 2020

Wembley Stadium Goes Blue For NHS Workers!

Our arch continues to be lit up in blue as part of a nationwide show of support and appreciation for the NHS and the #ClapForCarers campaign. #LightItBlue #ClapForOurCarers - Wembley Stadium, March 26, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Blue!

Appreciation For Partners!

Showing our appreciation for our partners in the NHS doing a fantastic job for us all. Thank you from all of us. #clapforourcarers - Westminster LFB, March 26, 2020

In return to the overflowing support, the NHS has thanked the British public with a display reading "that was emotional" along with a blue heart following pictures of the incredible scenes all across the UK on Thursday night.

Watch The Video Below:

#OurNHSPeople deserve a round of applause every day! It was incredible to see the love shown across the nation for #ClapForOurCarers last night — thank you for your support, and #ThankYouNHS staff, carers and volunteers for all you continue to do. - NHS England and NHS Improvement, March 27, 2020

A Thank You Note!

The very emotional moment we heard clapping and cheering from our headquarters in Waterloo. Thank you all! #clapfornhs #clapforourcarers #NHSHeroes - London Ambulance Service, March 26, 2020

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online started "during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful". The person behind the campaign wrote on its website, "In Spain, France and the Netherlands they already did this. And being a Dutch Londoner, I want to pass this on in the country I feel so at home, and the NHS had been nothing but amazing to my family and myself!" In the UK, 670,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer programme in 48 hours, prompting the Government to increase the target to 750,000.