UK Citizens, Politicians And Royals Clap For NHS Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Popular Landmarks Light Up in Blue in Their Honour (See Pictures And Videos)
UK landmarks light up in blue for NHS workers (Photo Credits: @MayorofLondon, HounslowFire Twitter)

Britons applauded  National Health Service (NHS) workers for their altruistic efforts and being in the frontline in battling Coronavirus. Videos and pictures of people clapping for NHS workers from their balconies are being widely shared on social media platforms. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton were also filmed smiling and clapping as they took part in the initiative. A video posted on the Kensingtonroyal Instagram account showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping to thank all those healthcare staffs "working tirelessly" to help those affected by Covid-19.

The Prince of Wales, Charles who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, was also part of the applause. Political figures such as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were also seen clapping for the medics at 8 pm. Along with the applause, landmark buildings including the London Eye, Belfast City Hall and Principality Stadium in Cardiff were lit up blue as part of the #lightitblue salute. Coronavirus in France: Citizens Pay Nightly Tribute to Medical Heroes Fighting the Pandemic by Clapping for Them Every Night From Balconies (Watch Videos).

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan posted a video of applause arising in London with the caption, "LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker: Blue heart You truly are the best of us. Blue heart Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day. Blue heart We couldn't be more grateful. #ClapForCarers" Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute. 

Watch The Video Below:

London's Landmark Buildings Light Up in Blue:

Wembley Stadium Goes Blue For NHS Workers!

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Blue!

Appreciation For Partners!

In return to the overflowing support, the NHS has thanked the British public with a display reading "that was emotional" along with a blue heart following pictures of the incredible scenes all across the UK on Thursday night.

Watch The Video Below:

A Thank You Note!

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online started "during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful". The person behind the campaign wrote on its website, "In Spain, France and the Netherlands they already did this. And being a Dutch Londoner, I want to pass this on in the country I feel so at home, and the NHS had been nothing but amazing to my family and myself!" In the UK, 670,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer programme in 48 hours, prompting the Government to increase the target to 750,000.