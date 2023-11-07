London, November 7: A Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who suffered a heart attack while out on a morning run was saved, all thanks to his smartwatch. Paul Wapham (42), the CEO of Hockey Wales, was on an early morning run near his home in the Morriston area of Swansea when he started to experience severe pain in his chest. He somehow managed to contact his wife through his watch and was taken to a hospital by her.

According to a report by the Mirror, Paul was just five minutes into his regular morning run when he felt "massive chest pain". Describing the incident, he said that he was on his hands and knees due to "incredible" pain. He called his wife, Laura, through his watch. Luckily, he was just five minutes away from his home. He added that Laura came to take him in the car to the hospital. Energy Drink Causes Heart Failure? UK Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Kidney Failure and Other Ailments After Drinking Two Litres of Energy Beverage Daily.

As per the report, a heart attack with a complete obstruction in one of his arteries caused Paul to collapse. He was rushed to the emergency room, where he received an initial evaluation. Then, he was transferred to the catheterisation lab of the hospital, where a procedure was performed to clear his blocked artery. UK Man Collapses, Dies Suddenly After Running Up Stairs at Home Due to Heart Condition Wolff-Parkinson-White.

He stayed in the coronary unit for six days to recover before going back home. As part of his recovery process, he will join an after-care program at the hospital, the report said. He thanked the staff for their excellent care during his hospital stay.

