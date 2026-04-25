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Viral SOCIAL & VIRAL UK Tourist Harassed As Transgender Strips Onboard NDLS- Agra Train 12616, Railways Respond As Video Goes Viral A shocking incident on Train 12616 traveling from New Delhi to Agra has gone viral, showing a foreign tourist from England being harassed during the journey. The viral video captures a chaotic scene inside the coach where a transgender individual allegedly created a disturbance, escalating tensions among passengers.

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A shocking incident on Train 12616 traveling from New Delhi to Agra has gone viral, showing a foreign tourist from England being harassed during the journey. The viral video captures a chaotic scene inside the coach where a transgender individual allegedly created a disturbance, escalating tensions among passengers.

In the footage, the individual is seen removing their own clothes during the confrontation, triggering panic and discomfort among co-passengers. The situation quickly spiraled, with several travelers reacting in shock while some attempted to calm things down and prevent further escalation. Koderma Station Horror: Mother of Twin Infants Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Crushed to Death (Watch Video).

UK Tourist Harassed A s Transgender Strips Onboard NDLS - Agra Train

Kindly look into the matter @rpfncr - RPF India — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 23, 2026

The UK tourist, who appears visibly distressed in the video, was caught in the middle of the incident, raising concerns about passenger safety on long-distance trains. The episode has sparked outrage online, with many questioning onboard security and response mechanisms in such situations. Viral Video Shows Man Lying on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Over Him for Instagram Reel.

As the video continues to circulate widely on social media, calls are growing for railway authorities to take strict action and ensure better monitoring to avoid similar incidents in the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).