North Yorkshire, December 29: The mother of three children, Kirsty Bortoft, had planned a romantic evening with her partner, Stu, who discovered her "lifeless" on the couch several hours later. After forty minutes, doctors were able to resuscitate her, but in that time, Kirsty says she witnessed a number of things, according to The Metro. With her eyes wide open, she reported seeing "strange" patterns on her skin and unknown events. She now revealed her near-death encounter, piqueing everyone's interest in what she had seen during those 40 minutes.

Scarborough, North Yorkshire, native Bortoft overcame a serious medical setback and survived against all odds, even though her chances of recovery were slim. According to the news site, she endured many cardiac arrest episodes and was placed into a medically induced coma. Bizarre Interview! Woman Claims She Spent 5 Years in Heaven While She Was Clinically Dead for 15 Minutes; Watch Viral Video.

It was important to make a good recovery on the first night, she stated. Stu wasn't having any of it when it was suggested that he get ready in case I didn't make it, she added. My sister was contacted by my psychic friend to inquire about the situation, but at this time, nobody outside of my close family understood what was going on, Bortoft said. According to my friend, my spirit was in her front room, and I asked her to create lists for my dad and my boys. I told my friend that my body was breaking down and I didn't think I could get back into it, but she urged me to go back to into my body, she added what happened while she was unconscious. Ayahuasca, a Psychedelic Jungle Plant Will Give You ‘Near-Death’ Experiences.

When Bortoft woke from her coma, she asked for Stu right away. Scans, performed just a few weeks after her near-death encounter, amazingly revealed absolutely no damage to her heart or lungs. When I eventually returned to my body, I remember having a sudden epiphany about what I needed to do to recover. I recognised that my duty here isn't over yet and that you don't die, only your body passes on, Bortoft said to The Metro. "When the doctor questioned how I had repaired my lungs after I informed him, I told him my tale. I was thrilled and enthusiastic about my recuperation when I left", she stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).