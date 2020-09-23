The city of Mumbai in Maharashtra has received one of the highest showers of this monsoon season in the last 24 hours, leading to water-logging in several parts of the city. Many videos and pictures have surfaced on social media in the past hours that show how the waterlogging has thrown normal life out of gear. Among them is a clip of a waterlogged flyover amid heavy rainfall. The video could not be verified yet; however, it has gone viral on social media. Netizens claim it to be JJ Flyover in Mumbai, but it could not been confirmed. The footage shows the horrific condition as the flyover bridge is flooded with rainwaters make it seemingly difficult for the public to drive by the area. Mumbai Rains Pics And Videos: Parts of City Flooded Amid Intense Rainfall, Netizens Share Visuals of Waterlogging.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and Thane and issued red alerts in several districts. Again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a list of areas which have witnessed water-logging and said that all wards are working to resolve the issue. As Mumbaikars experience one of the highest showers this season, people have taken to social media sharing glimpses of what the city is experiencing amid the heavy rainfall. COVID-19 Dedicated Nair Hospital Flooded Due to Heavy Overnight Downpour in Mumbai.

While the fight with COVID-19 pandemic is on, the heavy rainfall has the city paralysed. Twitter user, who goes by the name Mumbai Indian Chikna, shared a video of a waterlogged flyover. Many too shared the same footage on social media claiming it to be JJ Flyover in Mumbai. While it could not be verified immediately, the flooded flyover surely horrified the viewers as the clip went viral.

Watch the Video:

Mumbai is the only city where there is a waterlogging on a flyover 🙄 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ZirGBrVlXr — Mumbai Indian Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 23, 2020

Waterlogging has been reported from many areas in the city. Again, parts of Mumbai and suburbs also experienced a power outage, causing inconvenience to those working from home and students attending online classes. It is highly recommended to step out of the house only when there is a necessity.

