Lucknow, June 19: The UP Police on Friday stopped a group of children in Aligarh who stepped out of their homes and wanted to go to "China border" to avenge the killing of Indian soldiers. The 10 kids who had set out from their homes and approached towards the main road were stopped by policemen and asked where they were headed to. People Burning Effigies of China President Xi Jinping, Destroy Their Made-in-China TV Sets, Watch Videos.

Upon learning that the children were enraged and wanted to exact revenge from China, the cops lauded their spirit of patriotism and their love towards the armed forces. The children were, however, counselled by the cops to act in a rational manner.

The kids were calmed down and taken back to their homes by the policemen. A video came to the fore in which the cops could be seen speaking to the children after stopping them. "We want to go to fight China. They have killed our jawans," the kids replied on being asked where they were headed to.

Watch Video

A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in line of action at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. A physical clash erupted in the border region on the night of June of 15. Apart from the martyrs, 76 other soldiers sustained injuries in the face-off.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) also sustained casualties in the clash. Although no official numbers were issued by Beijing, news agency ANI reported that at least 43 casualties were incurred including deaths.

