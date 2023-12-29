Wisconsin, December 29: The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin fired longtime chancellor Joe Gow on Wednesday, December 29, in the wake of allegations that he and his wife, Carmen Wilson, had generated and circulated obscene sexual content online. The Board decided to terminate Dr Gow, 63, describing his acts as "abhorrent" and seriously damaging the university's image.

The duo appears in explicit videos titled under "Sexy Happy Couple," which can be seen on websites like OnlyFans and Pornhub. Notable adult film stars have also made cameos in some of their videos. Teaching Assistant With OnlyFans Account Gets Strict Warning! British Columbia School Warns Woman Employee for Creating Adult Content on Social Media.

"In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent", UW President Jay Rothman said in a recent statement. Joe Gow was further charged by UW System Regents President Karen Walsh of acting with "reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with." "We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor," Walsh said, expressing profound worry.

The duo shares "fully explicit scenes" on their LoyalFans and OnlyFans pages, which are redirected from their "Sexy Healthy Cooking" account on X, previously Twitter. 2018 saw adult film icon Nina Hartley spark controversy in one of their films when Dr. Gow gave her $5,000 from university funding to give a ninety-minute speech telling students it's "OK to like porn." Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans Model, Courtney Tillia Remembers Struggles to Buy Presents for Her Children Before Joining the Porn World! Reveals She Can Splurge Now.

Dr Gow claimed that his termination was an infringement on his right to free expression in a phone conversation with AP, revealing that he never mentioned the institution or his involvement in any of the films. "My spouse and I reside in a nation where the First Amendment is protected," he stated. We're talking about adult sexuality that is consenting. The regents are going too far. They're definitely not abiding by the First Amendment or their own commitment to free expression, he added.

