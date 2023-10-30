Florida, October 30: The five star Ritz-Carlton is one of the most renowned and luxurious hotels operating in the upscale hospitality sector in the US where the rooms start at more that USD 800 per night. For many the Ritz-Carlton hotels are a perfect get away during the holidays while others come to celebrate their big days in the fancy hotels. A stay at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, situated on the outskirts of Florida became a nightmare for a couple when the wife claimed that the staffer had served her water defiled with semen. The couple identified as Jane and John Doe in the court documents said that they had booked the five-star hotel to celebrate Thanksgiving holiday and the wife's birthday.

The couple arrived at Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay resort during the weekend on November 18, 2022. The duo wanted to experience a "restful and indulgent" weekend during their stay. During their four-night stay, Jane ordered in-room water delivery from the front desk. Everything seemed to be perfect initially. However, in the middle of the night when she woke up for a sip of water she realised that the texture and the taste of the water was strange. The couple alerted the hotel authorities who after a lab test confirmed that the water contained semen. Naked Woman Bathing in Public in US: Women Seen Cleaning Herself Up With Water From Fire Hydrant on Sidewalk in San Francisco, Video of Public Nudity Surfaces.

According to Mirror, Jane Doe in her complaint said that she was mortified, terrified, embarrassed and humiliated. The hotel was unable to identify the culprit and in order to repair the damage done on the couple both psychologically and mentally due to which they had to seek therapy, the hotel awarded them “a few measly Marriott reward points” which could only be redeemed for another stay at a Ritz-Carlton property, claimed attorney Terrence Jones according to several reports. US Shooting: One Killed, Eight Injured in Firing at Party in Indianapolis; Several People Detained.

Jane and John Doe have accused the hotel of non-cooperation with the police in the matter. The legal team asserted that the hotel has not provided the "contaminated water bottle" to the police for DNA testing, which would allow them to cross-examine sex offenders register.

