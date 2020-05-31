US Google And YouTube Homepages to Appear With Black Ribbon in Support of Racial Equality; Sundar Pichai Tweets Support for Black Community

US Google & YouTube Homepages to Appear With Black Ribbon (Photo Credits: @sundarpichai Twitter)

US Google and YouTube homepages shall appear with a black ribbon in solidarity with the Black community. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter sharing a homepage of US Google which appears with a black ribbon. It reads, "We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it." Extending support to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest, Google has expressed its stand on the pressing issues of the moment. Earlier in the day, Twitter changed their Twitter bio to #BlackLivesMatter and the colour of their logo to black.

Sundar Pichai tweeted saying, "Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone." Picture of Woman Kneeling In Front of Policemen Wielding Guns During Black Lives Matter Protest in San Jose go Viral! Netizens Term it an Incredible Moment.

Check Sundar Pichai's Tweet on US Google & YouTube's Homepage:

Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/JbPCG3wfQW — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 31, 2020

Video of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Houston resident being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer Kellie Chauvin had gone viral. In the clip, Floyd can be heard saying that he cannot create, but the officer refuses to leave him. Eventually, he died and the video was shared widely on social media platforms. While Chauvin was held with third-degree murder and four policemen have been fired, the incident led to widespread protests across the United States. People came out to the streets with the placards that read 'Black Lives Matter'. Meanwhile, brands have been coming out in support of the protest demanding racial equality and telling people to be not quiet this time.