New York, November 24: A former US intelligence officer who has earned a title as a "UFO whistleblower" has claimed the government has obtained the remains of various kinds of non-human creatures from crashed vehicles - and suggests that there may have been “interactions” with living beings. David Grusch, who served in the Air Force and worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Tuesday, where he made several new shocking claims.

As per the news.com.au report, Rogan asked Grusch how many types of non-human beings he was referring to. Grusch said there was “a diversity, and we have a … certain amount of different things”. "But the total numbers of what's interacting with us on earth, I mean, nobody knows that," he added. Who Is David Grusch? What Has He Claimed About UFO and Aliens on Earth? Here's All You Need To Know.

"I talk to people who are familiar with the biological analysis and everything. So we have some idea, not a complete picture because it's like, you know, you're looking at it, it's like, well, I don't even understand the physiology at all, it's like what the heck, it's way different," said Grusch. UFO Hearing: Former Intelligence Officer David Grusch Claims US Government Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft, Recovered 'Non-Human' Bodies From 'Crashed UFO'.

Grusch claimed to have given "proof" of the US government's possession of alien bodies to Congress and the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community in June. However, he admitted that he hadn't actually seen any first-hand evidence of the alleged extraterrestrial craft or bodies. The hearing was conducted to explore what the US government knew about UAPs and whether there were any implications for national security or a need for more transparency.

