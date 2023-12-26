Hawaii, December 26: Theresa Cachuela, a 33-year-old social media influencer and beauty entrepreneur from Hawaii, United States, died when her 44-year-old estranged husband shot her in the head. The incident took place in front of her daughter at the Pearlridge Centre parking lot on Friday morning, December 22.

The tragic event is being looked at by authorities as a murder-suicide, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. This extremely upsetting incident claimed the life of the owner of House of Glam Hawaii LLC, Theresa, a Waipahu resident and mother of three. Brazilian Influencer Nubia Cristina Braga Shot Dead by Masked Gunmen at Her Home in Santa Maria.

Her 8-year-old daughter saw the shooting and informed the authorities that her father had shot her mother, according to KITV. Jason Cachuela left the scene in a grey Mazda and shot himself shortly after.

Two weeks after a court accepted Cacheula's plea for an order of protection against her estranged husband, the New York Times reported that the police are looking into the murders as a murder-suicide. Before the body of the accused was discovered, Lt. Deena Thoemmes said that this was not a random act of murder, as the victim and suspect were involved in a relationship. TikTok Star Mohit Mor Shot Dead in Delhi: The Fitness Enthusiast Had a Heart of Gold and These Viral TikTok, Instagram Videos Are a Proof!

We do know that a temporary restraining order was served on him, which is why this case was classified as murder in the first degree, she added. Moreover, five registered guns were found by the police on Jason Cachuela's property.

