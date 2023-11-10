New York, November 10: Age obsessed 45-yr-old US millionaire Bryan Johnson has been taking a painful shock therapy on his genitals to get erections of an 18-yr-old boy. Speaking in an episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast published on Wednesday, the biohacker, who spends $2 million on various treatments each year to stay young, said he’s been thwarting erectile dysfunction through “focused shockwave therapy”.

“There’s this technology -- you have a wand and you sit in a chair and the technician uses the wand and basically shocks your penis through acoustic technology,” New York Post quoted Johnson as saying during the podcast. “It’s a technology that has a broad range of applications, and it’s also used for erectile dysfunction,” he said, adding that he currently experiences no sexual dysfunction. US Shocker: California Woman Stabs 4-Year-Old Daughter to Death, Tries to Kill Son; Arrested.

He noted that the shocks are not electrical but work by creating “micro-injuries,” that the muscle then rebuilds. The treatment is “painful,” he said, describing the pain as a 7/10 — but a 9/10 “at the tip.” “I have been shocked by the results. I’m now two months in. My subjective experience is as if my penis has gotten 15 years younger,” he said. “To get to the level of an 18-year-old I would need three hours and 30 minutes of nighttime erections. So that’s the goal we’re trying to achieve,” he said. US Shocker: Man Forces Woman for Sex, Shares Video on Social Media in Alabama's Dothan; Arrested.

Johnson is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, writer and author. He is also the founder and CEO of Kernel, a company that can monitor and record brain activity. He is also known to take 111 supplements daily to keep all of his major organs -- including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis and rectum as young as during his teenage years.

In May, the tech mogul was seen attempting to reverse ageing using blood plasma transfusions from his 17-year old son. With the plasma transfusions Johnson claimed to have the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).