The United States of America is gearing up to cast their vote on November 3, 2020. The US Presidential election is possibly the most widely and closely watched electoral contest anywhere. November 3 is a momentous day for the US, but the battle between US President Donald Trump and democratic party candidate, Joe Bidden is getting intense ahead of it. According to reports, more than 96 million Americans had already voted, as a majority of states are reporting record early voting turnout in the 2020 election. And among the early voters, senior citizens have shown massive enthusiasm. Age or the coronavirus pandemic could not stop the elderly citizens from the US to cast their vote. With only a few hours left for the US Presidential Election 2020 to begin, in this article, we bring you videos and photos of elderly people from the early voting season. They either showed up early to the polls or voted by mail ahead of the Election Day and the videos and pictures are sure to inspire you to go vote.

The pre-election day voting witnessed a massive turnout compared to the last cycle. So far, the votes represent more than twice the final early vote in 2016 and 70% of the total vote in the same year. While it is too soon to know how that record turnout could translate on the Election Day, the early voting numbers suggest a high level of enthusiasm for voting this year, especially among the senior citizens. Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, they either turned up to cast their vote personally or voted by mail.

Many videos and photos appeared on social media that show how the senior citizens have eagerly visited the polls to cast their vote. Accompanied by their family members, the true spirit of the elderly citizens in the country are sure to inspire you to go vote, if at all, any other thought is occurring in your mind.

Age No Bar!

Meet the Neely’s: They are a West Alabama couple ages 101 and 102. They are at the Tuscaloosa County absentee election office this morning making sure their vote is counted and singing hymns while they wait. ❤️ I’ll have the story tonight on @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/BpJMMcU5qM — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) October 27, 2020

If She Can Do It, So Can You

At 102 years old, my great aunt, born the year of our last great #pandemic, made her way to the ballot box to cast her #vote. If she can do it, you can too! #Vote #VoteEarly #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/3nFCB3c4Ei — Quentin Youmans (@QuentinYoumans) October 21, 2020

Age No Bar

Sure It Is!

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: One woman made her way to the polls in Queens, New York on Wednesday to cast her ballot in the 2020 presidential election. She's 101 years old. https://t.co/D8ixkf04B1 pic.twitter.com/YDKT03Pa9e — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 30, 2020

An Inspiring Story

Today I had the honor to escorting my 104.5 year-old friend Ruth to vote. She was born before women had the right to vote. Her 1st vote was for FDR. Her dad died of the flu during the pandemic of 1918, when she was 2. This is her voting story today. pic.twitter.com/FaJlPhGT42 — Faith Salie (@Faith_Salie) October 25, 2020

Making Her Way to Vote!

Here she is with her walker, crossing Broadway towards Lincoln Center where she’s lived since the Nixon administration. A voting official led the way (along with my son.) pic.twitter.com/axb3yFaHKR — Faith Salie (@Faith_Salie) October 25, 2020

So, are you ready to cast your vote? It is every citizen’s significant right and duty to select the representative of the country. The 2020 US Presidential Election is the 59th quadrennial presidential election. The winner is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

