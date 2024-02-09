Florida, February 9: An elderly man in North Miami Beach, Florida, in the United States, was put at serious risk in a startling occurrence when his wife attacked him violently after he received a postcard from a woman he had dated six decades back. Following a distress call from the couple's Eastern Shores area home, police arrived and arrested 71-year-old Bertha Yalter. According to an arrest record that WTVJ was able to get, the man was found by police authorities to be in a state of "extreme fragility," with serious bruising, open lacerations, and bleeding bite marks. The victim's condition suggested that his wife, in a fit of fury, had brutally attacked him.

The lawsuit claimed that a 1960s-era postcard from the husband's ex-girlfriend precipitated the attack, but it is unclear what was exactly written on it. The emergency call was made because Yalter allegedly tried to suffocate her husband with a pillow after becoming enraged at the letter. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Launches Attack on ‘Alcoholic’ Husband After Latter Assaults Her and Their Minor Daughter With Machete in Trichy.

The couple had been married for more than 50 years, according to the North Miami Beach Police Department. Examining mobile phone video footage gave detectives further proof to back up the victim's version of the attack. Furthermore, according to the prosecution, Yalter admitted to taking her husband's phone during the fight. According to a police record that WTVT in Tampa was able to obtain, Yalter acknowledged his culpability when questioned by the authorities. Woman Attacks Husband, Throws Punches and Kicks at Him for Coming Home Late; Video Surfaces.

She was consequently charged with several offences, such as second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault against an elderly person, and interfering with a witness or victim. She was also told to cut off all communication with her husband, underscoring the gravity of the accusations. Her lawyer called the attempted murder accusation "absurd" and said that the 71-year-old woman should be given a fair trial. The terrifying experience is a sobering reminder of the difficulties and perils that may arise in close relationships, even after many years of marriage.

