Alabama, February 9: A strange incident occurred when criminals stole WJLX, a radio station in the United States' Alabama, along with other essential broadcasting equipment. The incident took place behind the Mar-Jac Poultry processing factory in Jasper and has left the local officials and station workers puzzled. When a landscaping team sent to spring clean the area arrived at the location on Friday morning, they discovered that the tall structure was missing. General manager of WJLX Brett Elmore told NBC News that he was shocked to hear the news. "What do you mean the tower is gone? Are you sure you’re in the right place", he asked the crew members.

Still, there was more to the heist than just the radio tower. According to reports, the burglars also committed serious damage to an adjacent building by strewing cables all over the place.

The station was left in a chaotic state after all necessary equipment, including a transmitter, was taken from the property. Mayor David O'Mary of Jasper voiced his worries about the occurrence and emphasised how a complete inquiry is hampered by a lack of information. Important information on the theft is still missing despite law enforcement's best efforts, which include a meeting between detectives and the owner of the station. He told FOX affiliate WBRC, "I have been in the radio business, around it my entire life and then in it professionally for 26 years, and I can say I have never heard of anything like this."

The consequences of the heist go beyond the walls of the station. It was necessary for WJLX to inform the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of their inaction and request permission to resume FM radio transmission temporarily. Unfortunately, their plea was turned down, which made their attempts to continue broadcasting much more difficult. Elmore also informed the news organisation that, unfortunately, the website did not have insurance. He affirmed their dedication to recovery, even if it was a tiny market station.

