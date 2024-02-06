Michigan, February 6: A woman who suffered serious injuries after a car accident in Michigan, United States, was declared to be in a ‘irreversible coma’ in September 2017. However, the latter came out of the coma on August 25, 2022. Much to everyone’s surprise, Jennifer Flewellen woke up giggling at her mother's joke. “When she woke up, it scared me at first because she was laughing and she had never done that”, Flewellen's mother Peggy Means said in an interview with People.

Every dream came true. Today's the day I said, 'That door that was closed, that kept us apart, had just opened. We were back’, she added. Miriam Visintin, Who Was in Coma for Last 31 Years From Horror Car Crash on Christmas Eve in 1991, Dies in Italy, Her Death Leaves Husband Devastated.

After spending five years in a coma, Flewellen is making a lot of effort to regain her voice and movement. To finance house renovations and the purchase of a handicap vehicle, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched. She partially opened her eyes, but not fully. She was nodding, though she was unable to talk. Means, 60, told People that although at initially she would still sleep a lot, over the course of the months she would get stronger and more alert.

Her doctor at Michigan's Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr Ralph Wang, tells PEOPLE, "This is so rare." Not only awaking, but moving on. UK Teenager With 2 Uteruses Wakes Up From Coma to Find Out She Delivered a Baby Girl.

Maybe 1% to 2% of patients wake up and make progress this far out, he added. Additionally, Jennifer Flewellen also attended her son Julian's football game recently. Following her presence at her son's football game, Flewellen was able to obtain further treatment at Mary Free Bed, a nearby rehabilitation facility. Flewellen’s mom remained at her side when she was in the hospital.

