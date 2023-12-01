Lucknow, December 1: The 32-year-old Hardik Verma, a native of the Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, tied knot with his 21-year-old girlfriend Gabriela Duda, a citizen of Netherlands. On Wednesday, November 29, the couple got married with Hindu traditions and concluded the matrimonial rites in Fatehpur.

Here's How Hardik and Gabriela Met

Hardik had left his hometown in Fatehpur to seek employment in the Netherlands. After landing a position as a supervisor at a pharmaceutical company, he got to know Gabriela, a coworker. As the two grew closer, Hardik ultimately confessed his love to Gabriela, and the two began dating. Pakistan Girl Falls in Love With Indian Man Mulayam Singh Yadav While Playing Online Ludo Game, Crosses Two Countries to Marry Him in Bengaluru.

Hardik Verma and Gabriela Duda Ties Knot in Fatehpur

Meet Hardik Verma. He married his Dutch girlfriend, as per Hindu Customs. pic.twitter.com/SmIukbLOw6 — JyotiKarma🚩🇮🇳 (@JyotiKarma7) December 1, 2023

#फतेहपुर 's young #hardik Verma fell in love with Gabriela from Netherlands. Marriage broke the barriers of caste and religion. Marriage took place in #Datauli village according to Vedic customs. Young man working in Borkefos company in #Netherlands #Fatehpur #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/fZXj2HaELi — Arun Gangwar (@AG_Journalist) December 1, 2023

The couple decided to get married after three years of dating, and they called Hardik's parents to let them know about their decision. Hardik and Gabriela returned to India earlier in November this year, and were welcomed by Hardik's family with open arms. The wedding festivities involved the participation of the locals and family members. Russian Man Marries Ukrainian Woman in Himachal Pradesh, Urge Two Countries To ‘Make Love, Not War’ (See Pics).

Couple Intend to Marry With Christian Rituals in Netherlands

According to Hardik, who spoke with India Today, his family will leave for Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on December 3. The wedding was held at Fatehpur because it is their ancestral home, he said. Hardik went on to say that Gabriela's mother Barbara Duda, father Marcin Duda, and other family members will be present at a reception that is scheduled for December 11 in Gandhinagar. Hardik said that the he and Gabriela would travel to the Netherlands on December 25 after the festivities in India. There, they will also conduct a church wedding ceremony.

